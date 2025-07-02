HDB Financial Services IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

HDB Financial Services IPO Listing: HDB Financial Services shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. HDB Financial Services IPO listing date is today, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE today.

The IPO of HDFC Bank’s subsidiary ended on June 27, and was subscribed by nearly 27 times. HDB Financial Services IPO listing date is today, 2 July 2025. HDB Financial Services shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the equity shares of HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

HDB Financial Services shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, July 2, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of HDB Financial Services IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and stock market analysts signal a decent debut of shares. Here’s what HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today signals.

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today HDB Financial Services shares are trading with a premium in the grey market today. Market experts said that the HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today has grown to ₹75 per share. This means that in the grey market, HDB Financial Services shares are trading higher by ₹75 apiece than their issue price.

HDB Financial Services IPO Listing Price HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services shares would be ₹815 apiece, which is at a premium of 10.14% to the IPO price of ₹740 per share.

Analysts also expect HDB Financial Services IPO listing to be at a premium of around 7%-10% to the issue price.

“HDB Financial Services is finally set to debut on the Indian stock exchanges, and early indicators point to a healthy 8–10% listing gain, reflecting strong investor appetite. The IPO garnered over ₹1.61 lakh crore in bids, underscoring massive institutional and retail interest. We believe the robust response signals market confidence in HDB's business model, parentage (as an HDFC group company), and long-term growth potential in the NBFC space,” said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

If HDB Financial Services IPO listing meets expectations, Tapse believes it would reaffirm investor appetite for high-quality financial services plays, especially those backed by trusted legacy institutions.

Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS, said that the current HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today suggests a potential 9%–11% listing pop.

“Post-listing performance will depend on sustained earnings visibility, credit cost control, and how the broader NBFC sector fares in a softening rate cycle. Investors should approach tomorrow’s listing with measured optimism, viewing it as a gateway to long-term participation in India’s evolving credit ecosystem,” said Joshi.

HDB Financial Services IPO Subscription Status, Key Details HDB Financial Services IPO commenced for public subscription on Wednesday, June 25, and concluded on Friday, June 27. HDB Financial Services IPO listing date is today, 2 July 2025, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹12,500 crore from the IPO at a fixed price band of ₹740 per share.

HDB Financial Services IPO was subscribed by 16.69 times in total, as per the IPO subscription data on NSE. The public issue received 5.72 times subscription in the retail category, and 55.47 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 9.99 times.