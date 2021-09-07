Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Healthium Medtech files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Premium
Healthium Medtech focusses on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. (Photo: iStock)
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • As of July, Healthium Medtech had 21 patents in India and 11 patents in the US, with 22 and six patent applications pending approval in India and US, respectively. It has eight manufacturing facilities of which seven are in India and one in China.

MUMBAI: Healthium Medtech Ltd, the country's second largest medical consumables and surgical sutures company, has filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO). Healthium Medtech is promoted by Apax Partners.

In June 2018, the London-based private equity fund acquired close to 100% stake from the then existing shareholders including TPG Growth, CX Partners and founding shareholders for around 1950 crore. TPG Growth owned around 73% while CX Partners held a 12% stake in the firm.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs390 crore and an offer for sale of up to 39.10 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS will see sale of up to 39 million shares by Quinag Acquisition (FDI) and up to 100,000 shares by Mahadevan Narayanamoni. Currently, Quinag Acquisition FDI holds 99.79% stake in the firm.

ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Credit Suisse Securities India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India are lead managers to the issue.

Proceeds from the issue, worth 50.09 crore, will be used to repay debt, while Rs179.46 crore will be invested into its arm Sironix, Clinisupplies and Quality Needles and Rs58 crore will be used for acquisition and other strategic initiatives.

As of 23 August, the firm had total outstanding borrowings of Rs242.77 crore. For fiscal 2021, total revenue from operations stood at Rs713.36 crore against Rs639.18 crore a year ago. Net profit stood at Rs85.43 crore versus Rs36.76 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin was at 21.58% compared with 14.95% last year.

Healthium Medtech focusses on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. It operates across India, the UK and rest of the world and four focus areas, namely, advanced surgery, urology, arthroscopy and wound care.

As of July, it had 21 patents in India and 11 patents in the US, and a further 22 and six patent applications pending approval in India and US, respectively. It has eight manufacturing facilities of which seven are located in India and one is located in China.

