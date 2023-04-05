Healthvista India receives final SEBI observations for its IPO2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Healthvista India, is an out-of-hospital healthcare provider with brand Portea, had filed its paper in July last year with the market regulator Sebi for its proposed IPO.
Healthvista India has received final observation from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India 's (Sebi) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).
