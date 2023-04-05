Healthvista India has received final observation from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India 's (Sebi) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

Healthvista India, is an out-of-hospital healthcare provider with brand Portea, had filed its paper in July last year with the market regulator Sebi for its proposed IPO.

The company aims to raise about Rs1,000 crore through IPO which comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 56,252,654 shares by selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The IPO proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards funding working capital requirements of its subsidiary, Medybiz Pharma, payment of debt, purchase of medical equipment, marketing as well as brand building activities, inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Under the OFS, Accel Growth III Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd ; Accel India III (Mauritius) Ltd , Ventureast Life Fund III LLC , MEMG CDC Ventures; Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Accel India V (Mauritius) and Sabre Partners Trust will offload shares.y

SBI Capital Markets Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, and JM Financial Limited are book running lead managers to the IPO.

Apart from Healthvista India, Rashi Peripherals, Cyient DLM, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services have received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

Rashi Peripherals' IPO is entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹750 crore, while Cyient DLM is purely a fresh issue of equity shares to the tune of ₹740 crore.

The equity shares of these four companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.