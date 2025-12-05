Helloji Holidays SME IPO allotment likely today: GMP and steps to check share allotment status online for the SME IPO

Helloji Holidays IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Helloji Holidays drew strong investor interest, and attention now turns to the IPO allotment date, which is expected today, 5 December 2025. The SME issue was open for subscription from December 2 to December 4, with the company likely to finalise the basis of allotment today. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on December 9.

Once the allotment is finalised, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants, while refunds for non-allottees will be processed on December 8. Investors can check their Helloji Holidays IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or via the registrar, Maashitla Securities.

To view the allotment status, applicants simply need to follow the standard steps provided by the exchange or registrar.

Helloji Holidays IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Helloji Holidays’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Helloji Holidays IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Helloji Holidays IPO Allotment Status Check Maashitla Securities Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Helloji Holidays’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Helloji Holidays IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Helloji Holidays IPO GMP Today Helloji Holidays is witnessing strong interest in the grey market, with experts reporting an IPO GMP of ₹25 per share today. This indicates that the stock is trading ₹25 higher than its issue price in the unofficial market. Based on this premium, the estimated listing price is projected at ₹143 per share, reflecting a 21.19% gain over the IPO price of ₹118.

Helloji Holidays IPO Subscription Status and Key Details The Helloji Holidays IPO price band was set between ₹110 and ₹118 per share. The company raised ₹10.96 crore through a fully fresh issue of 9 lakh equity shares. The lot size for applications is 1,200 shares, and retail investors must invest a minimum of ₹2,83,200 (for 2,400 shares at the upper price).

The SME IPO saw a robust overall subscription of 30.16 times, including 22.80x in the retail category, 34.40x among Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and 41.60x in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. Funds raised will support working capital needs, capital expenditure for software purchases, and general corporate purposes.

Khambatta Securities Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. is the market maker.