Hemani Industries files draft prospectus for 2,000 cr IPO. Key details here

The IPO size comprises a fresh issue of ₹500 crore, while an offer for sale (OFS) to the tune of ₹1,500 crore. Under the OFS, three promoters will be offloading a portion of the shareholding worth ₹500 crore each in the issue.
Indian chemical company, Hemani Industries has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi to launch an initial public offer (IPO) worth ₹2,000 crore. The IPO size comprises a fresh issue of ₹500 crore, while an offer for sale (OFS) to the tune of ₹1,500 crore.
Under the OFS, three promoters each will be offloading a portion of the shareholding worth ₹500 crore each in the issue. These promoters are - Jayesh Mohan Dama, Mohan Sunderji Dama, and Minal Mohan Dama.
JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the books running lead managers for the IPO.
Hemani Industries proposes to utilize net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the capacity expansion at Saykha industrial estate; also for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings; investment in wholly-owned Subsidiary, HCCPL, for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings of HCCPL; funding the long-term working capital requirement; and lastly general corporate purposes.
Notably, the promoters will be entitled to the proceeds of the offer for sale. Key details like price band, the total number of equity shares, reserved portions category, and period of IPO among others will be announced in due course.
Hemani focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of a range of agrochemicals and specialty chemicals. The end uses of its products include crop protection (insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides) as well as products used for wood protection, veterinary, household, and public health applications. The company is highly backward integrated with most of its raw materials being produced in-house. Additionally, the company is also engaged in contract research and manufacturing services (“CRAMS") and contract manufacturing for multi-national and domestic companies in the agrochemical and specialty chemicals areas.
Among many strategies going forward, the company plans to expand its manufacturing capacities for insecticides and herbicides to capture demand growth. Not just that, the company aims to capitalize on molecules going off patent in the next five years and look for opportunities to add these molecules as products as part of its expansion plan. Also, the company plans to increase its wallet share with existing customers and continued to focus on expanding its customer base. It intends to undertake initiatives such as conducting field demonstrations and product promotion through advertisements and other publications, and participation in various national and international exhibitions.
Further, Hemani seeks to expand its CRAMS and contract manufacturing business. In its draft prospectus, Hemani said, our CRAMS and contract manufacturing will allow us to scale up our operations, which in turn should allow us to increase efficiencies and improve our supply costs."
Hemani's revenue from operations has increased at a CAGR of 15.25% from ₹8,823.03 million in Fiscal 2019 to ₹11,719.23 million in Fiscal 2021. Its revenue from operations was at ₹7,143.99 million in the six months ended September 30, 2021. Meanwhile, revenue from exports has grown at a CAGR of 7.87% from ₹6,137.07 million in Fiscal 2019 to ₹7,140.82 million in Fiscal 2021, while revenue from exports was at ₹4,086.38 million in the six months ended September 30, 2021.
Moreover, in the six months ended September 30, 2021, and Fiscal 2021, Fiscal 2020, and Fiscal 2019, Hemani's EBITDA stood at ₹1,708.29 million, ₹2,594.43 million, ₹2,147.75 million, and ₹1,531.33 million, respectively, while EBIDTA margins in the same periods were at 23.39%, 21.92%, 20.93%, and 17.11%, respectively. The company's profit after tax increased at a CAGR of 49.33% from ₹759.77 million in Fiscal 2019 to ₹1,694.14 million in Fiscal 2021.
In H1FY22 and Fiscal 2021, Fiscal 2020, and Fiscal 2019, the company's profit after tax was ₹1,127.64 million, ₹1,694.14 million, ₹1,334.69 million, and ₹759.77 million, respectively, while profit after tax margins were 15.44%, 14.31%, 13.01%, and 8.49%, respectively, for the same periods.
As of December 31, 2021, the company's largest export countries by value include China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Also, the company's product portfolio was sold to over 1,700 total customers during the last ten years. It added 166 new customers and served 665 total customers during the nine-month ended December 31, 2021.
