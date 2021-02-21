Heranba Industries IPO opens this week: 10 things to know before you subscribe

The IPO of Heranba Industries, a Gujarat-based agrochemical company, will open on February 23 and the company has fixed a price band of ₹626-627 per share. The issue closes on February 25. Heranba is one of the leading manufacturers of synthetic pyrethroids in India. It manufactures intermediates, technicals and formulations and also exports to more than 60 countries. The company has three manufacturing plants and has over 9,400 dealers.