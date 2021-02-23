Heranba IPO opens for subscription: 10 things investors should know

8) "The company has also been reducing debt on its books and trades at a reasonable valuation multiple of 25x P/E compared to its peers. The company faces high risk due to shoot up in raw material prices which forms a whopping 70% of its expenses. Moreover, it faces high competition risk from peers such as Rallis India, Bharat Rasayan and Sumimoto Chemical. But despite these risks, Heranba continues to capture a dominant position with sound fundamentals and diversification capabilities. Therefore, we recommend investors to subscribe to this IPO for listing gains. However, investors should also be cautious about the prevailing market sentiment and their own liquidity before aggressively subscribing to all IPOs," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}