Hero FinCorp files DRHP for IPO with SEBI

  • The proposed Hero FinCorp IPO consists of an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1,568 crore by investor shareholders and a new issue of equity shares valued at 2,100 crore. Hero FinCorp is an NBFC that specialises in serving the retail and MSME client sectors in India.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Hero FinCorp files DRHP for IPO with SEBI
Hero FinCorp files DRHP for IPO with SEBI(https://www.herofincorp.com/)

Hero FinCorp, the financial services arm of two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) worth 3,668 crore.

Hero FinCorp is an non-bank financial companies (NBFC) that specialises in serving the retail and micro, small, and medium business (MSME) client sectors in India with a diverse range of financial products.

According to the DRHP submitted on Wednesday, the proposed IPO consists of an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1,568 crore by investor shareholders and a new issue of equity shares valued at 2,100 crore.

Also Read | Sathlokhar Synergys IPO subscribed over15 times so far on last day

AHVF II Holdings Singapore II Pte. Ltd, Apis Growth II (Hibiscus) Pte. Ltd., Link Investment Trust (via Vikas Srivastava), and Otter Ltd. are the entities offering shares in the OFS.

The company's capital will be increased using the proceeds from the new issuance in order to satisfy its future financial needs for lending activities.

The book running lead managers of the initial public offering are JM Financial Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

Hero FinCorp is a company that operates under the well-known and established "Hero" brand. It benefits from the long-standing corporate legacy, solid performance history, and solid reputation of its parent and promoter, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Also Read | Unicommerce eSolutions IPO announces price band at ₹102-108 per share

As of March 31, 2024, Hero MotoCorp owned 41.19% of the firm and had spent a total of 1469.04 crore in equity capital and 700 crore in compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) since the company's founding in 1991.

As per the company's DRHP the listed industry peers are Bajaj Finance Ltd (with a P/E of 28.77), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (with a P/E of 34.36), Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (with a P/E of 17.37), and Sundaram Finance Ltd (with a P/E of 33.88).

 

Also Read | Firstcry IPO: Price band set at ₹440-465 per share; check details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOHero FinCorp files DRHP for IPO with SEBI

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

162.40
02:00 PM | 1 AUG 2024
-2.95 (-1.78%)

Tata Power

461.45
02:01 PM | 1 AUG 2024
7.8 (1.72%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

338.65
02:00 PM | 1 AUG 2024
4.35 (1.3%)

Adani Power

746.10
02:01 PM | 1 AUG 2024
11.6 (1.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions

298.90
01:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
25.6 (9.37%)

Hitachi Energy India

12,476.75
01:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
878.5 (7.57%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy

783.85
01:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
51.55 (7.04%)

PCBL

346.65
01:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
21.6 (6.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,180.00440.00
    Chennai
    70,418.00227.00
    Delhi
    71,111.00851.00
    Kolkata
    71,250.00441.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue