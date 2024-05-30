Hero FinCorp IPO: Hero MotoCorp arm to raise ₹400-crore via IPO
Hero FinCorp IPO: Hero FinCorp, the financial services division of Hero MotoCorp, approved a ₹4,000 crore IPO. The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
Hero FinCorp IPO: The ₹4,000 crore IPO has been approved by Hero FinCorp, the financial services division of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, according to a May 29 company release.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started