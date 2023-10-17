Hero FinCorp to launch mega ₹4,000 crore IPO in 2024; Jefferies, HDFC, 6 others selected as advisors: Report
The size of the proposed IPO may vary later depending on market conditions and share sale strategies of the investors, according to the report.
Hero FinCorp, the financial services arm of India's leading two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp, has shortlisted eight investment banks to launch a mega initial public offer in 2024. The targeted size of the proposed IPO is around ₹4,000 crore, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.
