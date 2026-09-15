Hero Motors IPO: Can EV momentum offset muted revenue growth and capacity drag?

Hero Motors Ltd.’s electric mobility business is expanding and profits are rising. Its ₹1,000-crore initial public offering, however raises a question: can a richer product mix accelerate modest sales growth and improve returns from underused facilities?
Hero Motors's ₹1,000 crore IPO opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday, with a price band of ₹79-84 a share. It arrives a day ahead of NSE’s much-awaited ₹22,561.5 crore IPO—more than 22 times the size of Hero Motors’ offer.
The offer comprises a ₹600 crore fresh issue and a ₹400 crore offer for sale by promoters OP Munjal Holdings and Hero Cycles. Fresh proceeds will fund ₹190 crore of debt repayment and ₹200 crore of equipment for expansion at its Gautam Buddha Nagar facility. Other uses include unidentified acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.
Hero Motors supplies components and complete powertrain systems for electric and conventional vehicles. Powertrain solutions contributed 53.7% of FY26 revenue, with alloys and metallics accounting for the rest.