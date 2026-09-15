Hero Motors IPO: Can EV momentum offset muted revenue growth and capacity drag?

Mayur Bhalerao
5 min read15 Sep 2026, 12:40 PM IST
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Pankaj Munjal, chairman of Hero Motors Ltd.(Company website)
Summary
Hero Motors is betting on shift towards higher-value powertrain and EV components, ahead of its IPO opening this week.

Hero Motors Ltd.’s electric mobility business is expanding and profits are rising. Its 1,000-crore initial public offering, however raises a question: can a richer product mix accelerate modest sales growth and improve returns from underused facilities?

Hero Motors's 1,000 crore IPO opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday, with a price band of 79-84 a share. It arrives a day ahead of NSE’s much-awaited 22,561.5 crore IPO—more than 22 times the size of Hero Motors’ offer.

The offer comprises a 600 crore fresh issue and a 400 crore offer for sale by promoters OP Munjal Holdings and Hero Cycles. Fresh proceeds will fund 190 crore of debt repayment and 200 crore of equipment for expansion at its Gautam Buddha Nagar facility. Other uses include unidentified acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Hero Motors supplies components and complete powertrain systems for electric and conventional vehicles. Powertrain solutions contributed 53.7% of FY26 revenue, with alloys and metallics accounting for the rest.

Strengths: A richer mix lifts profits

Hero Motors’ capabilities span design, prototyping, validation and manufacturing. Its majority acquisition of UK-based Hewland Engineering added expertise in high-performance transmissions. The company’s e-mobility revenue more than doubled from 128.1 crore in FY24 to 273.3 crore in FY26, increasing its share of sales from 12% to 23%.

Net profit rose from 17 crore to 41.2 crore between FY24 and FY26, at an annualized rate of 55.7%—the fastest among its peers—albeit from a low base. Its peers Uno Minda, Endurance Technologies and Sona BLW recorded growth of 10–18%, while Varroc Engineering reported a decline over the same period.

“Profitability has improved as powertrain solutions, our higher-margin business, has grown faster than alloy metallurgy,” Amit Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Hero Motors told Mint. “Ebitda margins in gears and transmissions exceed 20%, compared with 5-7% in alloy metallurgy; so, the changing business mix is lifting overall margins.”

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, noted that the shift towards higher-value powertrain and EV components was beginning to deliver. “However, sustaining the margin gains would depend on a rising e-mobility share, better utilization at newer plants and narrowing subsidiary losses.”

Weaknesses: Sales and returns lag

Despite a richer product mix, its top line growth was on a slow lane. Revenue increased from 1,064.4 crore in FY24 to 1,188.4 crore in FY26, at an annualized rate of 5.7%—the slowest among the peers. Endurance led with 19.4%, followed by Uno Minda and Sona BLW at about 18% each, and Varroc at 8.5%.

Gupta attributed slow sales growth to the time needed to develop products, with projects taking two to three years to develop within an overall eight-year cycle. Several projects backed by capital expenditure over the past three years are now moving into production, which he expects to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Hero Motors also lagged its peers on returns, with the lowest median return on equity and return on capital employed over FY24–FY26, at 7.7% and 19.8%, respectively.

Meena said underused facilities, five loss-making subsidiaries and declining return on capital employed showed that earlier investments had yet to deliver adequate returns. Expanding the better-utilised Gautam Buddha Nagar plant made sense, he said, but stronger utilisation across facilities and firm orders for new capacity would improve confidence.

Hero Motors’ underlying financial metrics present a mixed picture, but the narrative around its recent growth push offers some cushion.

Opportunities: A larger electric market

Electrification offers room to sell more motors, transmissions and integrated drive units. Supplying complete systems could increase Hero Motors’ content per vehicle and deepen customer relationships.

According to the red herring prospectus, the addressable market for bike-powertrain products could expand from 31,000–35,200 crore in 2025 to 88,000–92,200 crore by 2031.

Within this, electric-drive motors for e-scooters and electric three-wheelers could grow from 7,500–9,500 crore to 39,500–41,500 crore. Integrated e-bike drive units could rise from 23,000–25,000 crore to 42,000–44,000 crore.

Gupta said e-mobility accounted for more than 40% of the powertrain solutions business and about 70–80% of upcoming research and development projects. Projects entering production were expected to support growth.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart also noted that the shift towards higher-value powertrain and EV components was beginning to deliver. “However, sustaining the margin gains would depend on a rising e-mobility share, better utilisation at newer plants and narrowing subsidiary losses.”

Risks: A concentrated customer base

However, the business remains exposed to significant revenue risks. Hero Motors’ largest customer accounted for 35.6% of FY26 revenue. Its top five contributed 61.4%, and the top 10 accounted for 72.9%. While these shares have declined since FY24, dependence on a few buyers leaves the company exposed to order cuts and pricing pressure.

Addressing concerns over revenue concentration, the management pinning hopes on emerging client partnerships that are poised to diversify the company's order book. Gupta said newer customers currently contribute less than 1–2% of revenue in some cases, but their share should rise as production scales up. Some customer programmes taking shape could account for 4–5% of revenue or more, helping reduce dependence on the largest buyers, he added.

Meena said long-standing relationships and multi-year contracts offered comfort, but diversification needed a clearer timeline. “The risk remains significant until newer customer programmes convert into material revenue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company derived 41.4% of FY26 revenue from overseas markets. Europe’s share increased from 29.3% in FY24 to 33.6%. However, this heightens exposure to regional demand, trade disruptions and currency movements.

Vincent K A, senior research analyst at Geojit Investments, also flagged geopolitical disruptions and export competition. “Raw material costs and the ability to pass them on remain key monitorables,” he said.

About the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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