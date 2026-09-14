Hero Motors IPO GMP hints 29% listing gain ahead of opening | 10 key things to know

Hero Motors IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, 16 September. The allocation to anchor investors for Hero Motors IPO is scheduled for Tuesday, 15 September. Hero Motors IPO GMP today is + 24.

Hero Motors is an automotive technology company that develops and manufactures advanced powertrain systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its operations span key markets such as India, the US, Europe and the ASEAN region.

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The company offers a wide range of engineered powertrain products designed for diverse mobility segments, including two-wheelers, e-bikes, high-performance vehicles, off-road applications, electric and hybrid cars, heavy-duty vehicles and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Its customer base includes several established global automotive and mobility brands, such as BMW AG, Ducati Motor Holding S.P.A., Enviolo International Inc., Formula Motorsport Ltd., Hummingbird EV, and HWA AG, as well as leading manufacturers in the global e-bike market.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Hero Motors IPO Hero Motors IPO GMP today: Hero Motors IPO grey market is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hero Motors share price was indicated at ₹108 apiece, which is 28.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹84.

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According to grey market trends over the past five sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upwardtoday, reflecting optimism for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹8 and ₹24, as noted by analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Hero Motors IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Wednesday, 16 September, and closes on Friday, 18 September.

Hero Motors IPO price band: The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹79 to ₹84 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Hero Motors IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 178 equity shares and in multiples of 178 equity shares thereafter.

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Hero Motors IPO key risks: The company derives a significant portion of its revenue from overseas markets, particularly Europe, which accounted for 33.59%, 28.45%, and 29.33% of revenue from operations in FY26, FY25, and FY24, respectively. Any adverse developments in these markets could negatively impact its revenue and overall financial performance.

The company’s business is also dependent on the performance of key industries, particularly e-bikes and two-wheelers, in India and overseas markets. Any unfavourable changes in industry conditions could adversely affect its business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.

Hero Motors IPO details: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹400 crore.

At the upper end of the price band, Hero Motors will command a market capitalisation of ₹3,815 crore. Post the OFS, the promoter holding will fall to 61.63% from 85.57% previously.

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Hero Motors IPO objectives: The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to reduce debt and purchase equipment to expand its facility in Uttar Pradesh.

Hero Motors IPO listing date and allotment details: The Hero Motors IPO allotment status is tentatively expected to be finalised on Monday, 21 September. The company is likely to initiate refunds on Tuesday, 22 September, and will credit shares to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day. Hero Motors shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 23 September.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Hero Motors IPO: ICICI Securities, DAM Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar.

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Hero Motors IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.