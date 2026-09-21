Hero Motors IPO, SS Retail IPO, Jindal Supreme IPOs' allotment status check by PAN card | GMP compared

Three mainboard IPOs — Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme — have concluded their subscription period and have moved to the share allotment stage. The allotment status for all three issues is expected to be finalised today, September 21.

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All three public offerings opened for subscription on September 16 and remained open for bidding until September 18.

Shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on September 22. The companies are likely to list on both the NSE and BSE on September 23, 2026, which has been set as the tentative listing date.

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Hero Motors IPO vs SS Retail IPO vs Jindal Supreme IPO - GMP compared Among the three mainboard IPOs, SS Retail is currently witnessing the strongest performance in the grey market. The GMP of SS Retail IPO is ₹147, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹82, which is 34.67% higher than the IPO price.

Meanwhile, the GMP of Jindal Supreme IPO stood second with shares trading at a premium of ₹29, as per Investorgain. The estimated listing price of Jindal Supreme IPO is likely to be ₹122, which is 31.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

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Whereas, the GMP of Hero Motors IPO has fallen to ₹-2 from ₹0, pointing towards discounted listing. According to the GMP trends, the shares of Hero Motors are likely to be listed at ₹82, which is 2.38% lower than the IPO price of ₹84.

How to check allotment status of Hero Motors IPO, SS Retail IPO and Jindal Supreme IPO? Investors who placed their bids can check their allotment status using PAN number via the official BSE IPO Application Status Page, NSE IPO Application Status Page or the website of the specific issue registrar.

SS Retail IPO and Hero Motors IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies, meanwhile, Jindal Supreme IPO registrar is Bigshare Services.

BSE 1. Visit the BSE Application Status page.

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2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

3. Choose the ‘company name’ from the dropdown menu.

4. Enter your 10-digit PAN number.

5. Click 'Search' to check your IPO allotment status.

NSE 1. Go to the official NSE IPO Verification portal.

2. Choose the company’s symbol from the available list.

3. Enter your PAN details in the required field.

4. Click on ‘Submit’ to view the number of shares allotted to you.

Kfin Technologies Select ‘Equity’ from the available options. Choose the IPO/issue name from the dropdown menu. Enter your PAN. Tick the ‘I am not a robot’ checkbox to complete the verification. Click on ‘Search’. Your IPO share application/allotment status will appear on the screen.

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Bigshare Services Select ‘Equity’ on the IPO allotment status page. Select the IPO/issue name from the dropdown menu. Enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN). Tick the ‘I am not a robot’ checkbox to complete the verification. Click on ‘Search’. Your IPO share application/allotment status will appear on the screen.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.