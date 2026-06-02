Hexagon Nutrition IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing; check latest GMP

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Hexagon Nutrition's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday, 5 June and conclude on Tuesday, 9 June, seeking to raise ₹139 crore. Ahead of the issue launch, the company fixed the price band at ₹42-45 per equity share.

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The IPO has not generated any activity in the grey market so far. According to investorgain.com, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at zero, indicating that the shares are currently expected to list around the issue price.

The public issue comprises only an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 30.86 million equity shares and does not include a fresh issue. Through the OFS, existing shareholders Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar and Nutan Subhash Kelkar will pare their holdings.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on June 10, while the company's shares are scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on June 12. Investors can bid for a minimum of 333 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,985 at the upper end of the price band.

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Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition operates as a research-driven nutrition company with a portfolio spanning micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition products and clinical nutrition offerings.

Hexagon Nutrition's IPO offers investors exposure to India's growing nutrition, wellness and micronutrient market. However, the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) highlights risks that investors should carefully evaluate before investing.

Here are 10 key risks that stand out. 1. Heavy Dependence on Premix Formulations Business The company derives a significant portion of its revenue from its premix formulations segment. During the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the segment contributed ₹1,377.26 million or 51.47% of revenue from operations. Any slowdown in demand, pricing pressure, customer loss, regulatory changes or increased competition in this segment could materially impact revenue and profitability. The concentration risk remains one of the biggest concerns for investors.

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"We are significantly dependent on the premix formulation segment for a substantial portion of our revenues. Any adverse development affecting this segment may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations."

2. Exposure to Foreign Exchange Fluctuations Hexagon operates across more than 70 countries and derives a substantial portion of revenue from exports. Currency fluctuations between the Indian rupee and foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, can affect both import costs and export realizations. A stronger rupee can hurt export earnings, while a weaker rupee can increase procurement costs, creating pressure on margins and working capital.

3. Risks Associated With Overseas Operations The company operates subsidiaries and manufacturing facilities in countries including Uzbekistan, South Africa and China. International operations expose Hexagon to geopolitical risks, local regulations, economic instability, currency controls, taxation changes and difficulties in enforcing contracts. The company has also disclosed a dispute in Zimbabwe related to export receivables, highlighting country-specific risks.

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4. Loss-Making Foreign Subsidiaries Some overseas subsidiaries have reported losses in recent years. The company acknowledged that continued underperformance could require additional capital support through equity infusion, loans, advances or guarantees. Such funding requirements could divert resources from core operations and negatively affect consolidated profitability and cash flows.

"There can be no assurance that these Subsidiaries will achieve profitability within expected timelines or that their operating performance will not deteriorate further."

5. Dependence on Raw Material Availability and Pricing The company relies on a wide range of raw materials including vitamins, whey protein, maize starch, lactose and cocoa powder sourced from both domestic and international suppliers. Any disruption in availability, increase in commodity prices, logistics issues, import restrictions or supplier concentration could adversely affect production costs and operating margins.

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6. Manufacturing Facility Concentration Risk Hexagon operates three manufacturing facilities in India and one in Uzbekistan. Any disruption arising from accidents, natural disasters, equipment failures, labour issues, regulatory action, power shortages or quality failures at these facilities could significantly affect production and customer deliveries. The company also depends on certifications and regulatory approvals for smooth operations.

7. New Product Launches May Not Succeed The company recently launched the NUTRONE brand and several new products. While these initiatives target growth opportunities, consumer acceptance remains uncertain. Failure of new products to gain market traction could lead to inventory write-offs, marketing losses and reduced returns on investment.

"New product launches inherently carry execution and adoption risks. If 'NUTRONE' or any of our other recently introduced or pipeline products fail to gain sufficient traction, we may be required to scale back investments."

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8. Intellectual Property and Confidentiality Risks The company relies on proprietary formulations, product recipes, trademarks and technical know-how. Leakage of confidential information, inability to protect intellectual property rights or infringement claims by third parties could weaken its competitive position. While Hexagon has multiple trademarks registered in India and overseas, protection may not always be adequate.

9. Ongoing Legal Proceedings The RHP discloses ongoing legal proceedings involving the company, subsidiaries, promoters, directors and senior management. Unfavourable outcomes could result in financial liabilities, reputational damage, management distraction and increased compliance costs. Investors should review the litigation disclosures carefully before making an investment decision.

10. Profitability Improvement May Not Be Sustainable Hexagon's profitability has improved significantly in recent years, with PAT margins rising from 2.07% in FY23 to 7.36% in FY25 and 9.81% during the nine months ended December 2025. However, the company cautions that these gains were supported by favourable product mix, better procurement, higher capacity utilization and operational efficiencies, which may not continue indefinitely.

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"However, there can be no assurance that these trends will continue."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.