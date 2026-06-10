Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition Ltd received robust demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts to Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today. Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment date is likely today, 10 June 2026.

The public issue was open from June 5 to 9. Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment date is likely today, June 10, and the IPO listing date is June 12. Hexagon Nutrition shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status is expected to be fixed soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 10 .

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Hexagon Nutrition IPO registrar.

In order to do Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status online.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Hexagon Nutrition Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Hexagon Nutrition Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Hexagon Nutrition Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP Today Hexagon Nutrition shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to the websites tracking the grey market, Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today is ₹4 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Hexagon Nutrition shares are trading higher by ₹4 apiece than their IPO price.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹49 apiece, which is at a premium of 8.89% to the issue price of ₹45 per share.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on June 5, Friday, and closed on June 9, Tuesday. Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment date is likely today, June 10, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is June 12, Friday. Hexagon Nutrition shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹138.87 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹42 to ₹45 per share.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO has been subscribed 53.68 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 26.85 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 161.49 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 19.77 times subscription.