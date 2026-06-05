Hexagon Nutrition IPO Day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Day 1 Live: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition has opened today and will remain open until 9th June 2026. The company's management has announced the Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band of ₹42 to ₹45. The Hexagon Nutrition IPO size is ₹139 crore, which is entirely offer for sale (OFS). Meanwhile, the company shares are also available in the grey market. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market today.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscription status By 10:24 AM on day 1, the public issue had been subscribed to 0.17 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.28 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.16 times.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO details Here we list out important Hexagon Nutrition IPO details in 10 points:

1] Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market today.

2] Hexagon Nutrition IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 9th June 2026.

3] Hexagon Nutrition IPO price: The company's management has announced the Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band of ₹42 to ₹45.

4] Hexagon Nutrition IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹139 crore from this initial offer, which is entirely an OFS.

5] Hexagon Nutrition IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 333 company shares.

6] Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 10th June 2026.

7] Hexagon Nutrition IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar for the book build issue.

8] Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 12th June 2026.

10] Hexagon Nutrition IPO review: Advising investors to apply to the book build issue, BP Equities report says, “At the upper price band, the issue is valued at a P/E of around 25.7x based on FY25 earnings. Considering its leadership position in the nutrition segment, integrated business model, strong brand portfolio, improving financial profile, and favourable industry outlook, we believe the company is well -positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth. Accordingly, we recommend “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue for investors with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.”

SBI Securities has also assigned a ‘buy’ tag to the public issue, saying, “View & Valuation: Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. operates in a structurally growing nutrition and wellness industry, supported by increasing health awareness and rising demand for fortified food products. The company benefits from a diversified business model and holds a strong position in premix formulations, backed by its global presence. The company has demonstrated robust profitability growth, with Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT growing at a CAGR of 8.0%, 35.1%, and 104.6%, respectively, over FY23–FY25.”

The brokerage said that the upper price band of ₹45, the IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 15.3x based on annualised 9MFY26 earnings. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue for a long-term investment horizon.

Beacon Capital Advisors, Swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue.

Key Takeaways Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens at ₹42-45 price band with a ₹139 crore OFS size.

Grey market reports a ₹10 premium for Hexagon Nutrition shares.

Expert recommendations lean towards 'SUBSCRIBE' for long-term investment.