Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscribed 1.65x so far. Here's what GMP hints ahead of second bidding day

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO received a strong response from investors on the opening day of bidding, with the issue getting fully subscribed within hours of launch.
The ₹139-crore public issue attracted bids for 3.55 crore shares against 2.16 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.65 times, according to NSE data.
The retail investor portion was subscribed 2.42 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 2.03 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, however, did not receive bids on the first day.
The Hexagon Nutrition IPO date is June 5-9, 2026, with the issue closing for subscription on 9 June. Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on June 12, 2026.
Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹41.66 crore from anchor investors. As per the Hexagon Nutrition IPO details, the public issue is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 3.08 crore equity shares by the promoters. The company has fixed the Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band at ₹42-45 per share, taking the issue size to ₹138.87 crore at the upper end.
Established in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition started as a business focused on micronutrient formulations and subsequently broadened its offerings to include branded nutrition products. Its lineup features brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo, and Pediagold, which address the health, wellness, and clinical nutrition markets.
The company now operates in 75 countries and provides micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition, clinical nutrition, fortified food items, and wellness offerings.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP is ₹6.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey-market premium, the estimated listing price of Hexagon Nutrition shares is ₹51.5 apiece, which is 14.44% above the IPO price of ₹145.
Based on grey-market trends over the last 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is moving higher today, suggesting a likely strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹12, according to experts.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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