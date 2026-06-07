Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscribed 1.65x so far. Here's what GMP hints ahead of second bidding day

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO received a strong response from investors on the opening day of bidding, with the issue getting fully subscribed within hours of launch.
The ₹139-crore public issue attracted bids for 3.55 crore shares against 2.16 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.65 times, according to NSE data.
The retail investor portion was subscribed 2.42 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 2.03 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, however, did not receive bids on the first day.
The Hexagon Nutrition IPO date is June 5-9, 2026, with the issue closing for subscription on 9 June. Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on June 12, 2026.
Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹41.66 crore from anchor investors. As per the Hexagon Nutrition IPO details, the public issue is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 3.08 crore equity shares by the promoters. The company has fixed the Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band at ₹42-45 per share, taking the issue size to ₹138.87 crore at the upper end.
Established in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition started as a business focused on micronutrient formulations and subsequently broadened its offerings to include branded nutrition products. Its lineup features brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo, and Pediagold, which address the health, wellness, and clinical nutrition markets.
The company now operates in 75 countries and provides micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition, clinical nutrition, fortified food items, and wellness offerings.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP is ₹6.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey-market premium, the estimated listing price of Hexagon Nutrition shares is ₹51.5 apiece, which is 14.44% above the IPO price of ₹145.
Based on grey-market trends over the last 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is moving higher today, suggesting a likely strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹12, according to experts.
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