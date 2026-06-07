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Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscribed 1.65x so far. Here's what GMP hints ahead of second bidding day

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO was fully subscribed within hours, attracting bids for 3.55 crore shares against 2.16 crore available. Retail and NII categories saw high interest, while QIBs did not bid. The IPO runs from June 5-9, 2026, with shares expected to list on June 12.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated7 Jun 2026, 02:55 PM IST
The Hexagon Nutrition IPO was fully subscribed within hours, attracting bids for 3.55 crore shares against 2.16 crore available.
The Hexagon Nutrition IPO was fully subscribed within hours, attracting bids for 3.55 crore shares against 2.16 crore available.(Company Website)
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The Hexagon Nutrition IPO received a strong response from investors on the opening day of bidding, with the issue getting fully subscribed within hours of launch.

The 139-crore public issue attracted bids for 3.55 crore shares against 2.16 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.65 times, according to NSE data.

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The retail investor portion was subscribed 2.42 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 2.03 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, however, did not receive bids on the first day.

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO date is June 5-9, 2026, with the issue closing for subscription on 9 June. Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on June 12, 2026.

Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised 41.66 crore from anchor investors. As per the Hexagon Nutrition IPO details, the public issue is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 3.08 crore equity shares by the promoters. The company has fixed the Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band at 42-45 per share, taking the issue size to 138.87 crore at the upper end.

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Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 7 listings, 1 new SME IPO to open this week

Established in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition started as a business focused on micronutrient formulations and subsequently broadened its offerings to include branded nutrition products. Its lineup features brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo, and Pediagold, which address the health, wellness, and clinical nutrition markets.

The company now operates in 75 countries and provides micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition, clinical nutrition, fortified food items, and wellness offerings.

Also Read | Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Issue received healthy response, booked 1.65 times

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP is 6.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey-market premium, the estimated listing price of Hexagon Nutrition shares is 51.5 apiece, which is 14.44% above the IPO price of 145.

Based on grey-market trends over the last 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is moving higher today, suggesting a likely strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches 12, according to experts.

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Also Read | Hexagon Nutrition raises ₹41.6 crore from Anchor Investors ahead of IPO

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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