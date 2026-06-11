Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP signals positive listing tomorrow - Check latest GMP, and other details

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition, which was open for subscription from June 5 to June 9, received a strong response from investors during its three-day bidding period and is now set to make its stock market debut tomorrow, June 12 on both the BSE and NSE. With the listing date approaching, investors are closely tracking the issue's potential listing premium and expected gains.

The basis of allotment for the ₹139-crore public issue was finalised yesterday, June 10. Successful applicants are scheduled to receive the shares in their demat accounts today, June 11, ahead of the company's listing on the stock exchanges.

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The IPO of Hexagon Nutrition witnessed an overall subscription of 53.68 times in three days. The retail investors' portion was subscribed 26.85 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment saw 161.49 times bids. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category garnered 19.77 times bids.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today Ahead of its market debut, Hexagon Nutrition IPO was commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) of just ₹2.75 per share. Considering the upper end of the issue price band and the prevailing GMP, the estimated listing price stands at ₹47.75 per share, indicating a premium of 6.11% over the final issue price of ₹45.

The grey market premium reflects the amount investors are willing to pay over and above the IPO issue price in the unofficial market.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Details The Hexagon Nutrition IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), comprising more than 3.08 crore equity shares being sold by the company's promoters. Since the issue is purely an OFS, Hexagon Nutrition will not receive any proceeds from the public offering, with the entire amount raised going to the selling shareholders.

According to the company, the proposed stock market listing is intended to enhance its visibility, improve brand recognition and provide liquidity to existing shareholders.

The company has fixed the final issue price of the IPO at ₹45 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 333 shares. At the upper price band, the minimum investment required from a retail investor stands at ₹14,985 for one lot.

Ahead of the public issue, Hexagon Nutrition raised ₹41.66 crore from anchor investors, indicating strong participation from institutional investors. The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹42-45 per share, with the total issue size valued at ₹138.87 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition began operations as a micronutrient formulations company and has gradually transformed into a diversified nutrition-focused enterprise. Over the years, it has built a portfolio of well-known brands, including Pentasure, Obesigo and Pediagold, catering to the health, wellness and clinical nutrition segments.

The company has established a global footprint across 75 countries and offers a diverse range of products. Its portfolio includes micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition products, clinical nutrition solutions, fortified foods and wellness offerings, strengthening its position in the global nutrition and healthcare industry.

Hexagon Nutrition operates three manufacturing facilities in India, located in Nasik, Maharashtra; Chennai, Tamil Nadu; and Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. In addition, the company has an overseas manufacturing unit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Notably, the Chennai and Thoothukudi facilities are located in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), offering strategic benefits such as proximity to major ports and access to duty-free imports, which support the company's manufacturing and export operations.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.