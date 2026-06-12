Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal share debut at a minor premium on BSE, NSE

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing: Hexagon Nutrition shares are set to be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing date is today, 12 June 2026, Friday.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO was open from June 5 to 9, and the IPO allotment date was June 10. Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing date is June 12, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, June 12, 2026, the equity shares of Hexagon Nutrition Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, June 12, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

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Ahead of the Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing, investors watch out for the trend in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today and analysts signal a positive debut of the shares on Dalal Street today.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP Today Hexagon Nutrition shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP). Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today is ₹2.75 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Hexagon Nutrition shares are trading higher by ₹2.75 apiece than their IPO price.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing Price Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹47.75 apiece, which is at a premium of 6.11% to the issue price of ₹45 per share.

Analysts also expect Hexagon Nutrition shares to list with a minor premium in the Indian stock market today.

“Based on the company's improving financial performance, low debt levels, and reasonable valuation, Hexagon Nutrition shares could see a listing gain of around 3%–5%, subject to overall market sentiment on the listing day. However, investors should not view this IPO as a pure listing-gain opportunity,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

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She advises ‘hold’ strategy for allotted investors with a 2–3 year horizon, as the company has demonstrated strong improvement in margins and profitability, indicating that the business is moving in the right direction.

“That said, investors should remain mindful of certain risks, including the IPO being entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), low capacity utilization, and dependence on a limited set of business segments. Therefore, while short-term upside may be limited, Hexagon Nutrition stock offers a better risk-reward proposition as a long-term small-cap growth story rather than a quick listing-gains play,” said Nyati.

Mahesh Ojha, VP - Research and Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd noted that at the upper price band of ₹45, Hexagon Nutrition IPO is valued at a P/E of around 25.7x based on FY25 earnings.

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“This looks fairly valued. Allotted investors are advised to hold from a medium to long term perspective. However, limited listing gain can be expected, and hence, fresh investors should wait for further quarterly earnings for fresh investment,” said Ojha.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Hexagon Nutrition IPO was open for subscription from June 5, Friday, to June 9, Tuesday, while the IPO allotment date was June 10, Wednesday. Hexagon Nutrition IPO listing date is June 12, Friday, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹138.87 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹42 to ₹45 per share.

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO has been subscribed 53.68 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 26.85 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 161.49 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 19.77 times subscription.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Hexagon Nutrition IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.