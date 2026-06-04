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Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens June 5: 10 key things to know before subscribing; check GMP today

The company, which aims to raise 139 crore from the issue, has fixed a price band of 42-45 per share. The IPO will be open from 5 June to 9 June.

Pranati Deva
Published4 Jun 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Hexagon Nutrition IPO
Hexagon Nutrition IPO

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition is set to open for subscription tomorrow, Friday, 5 June and will close on Tuesday, 9 June. The company, which aims to raise 139 crore from the issue, has fixed a price band of 42-45 per share.

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The issue will be the first mainboard IPO to hit Dalal Street in a month, with IPO activity remaining muted this year amid market uncertainty linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

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Moreover, the IPO has not witnessed any grey market activity so far. According to investorgain.com, the grey market premium (GMP) is 0, indicating an expected listing around the issue price.

Here are the key details investors should know before subscribing to the issue:

Offer Structure: The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 30.86 million equity shares and does not include any fresh issue component.

Promoters Selling: Existing shareholders Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar and Nutan Subhash Kelkar will dilute their holdings through the OFS.

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Important Dates: The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 10. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on June 12.

Lot Size: Investors can apply for a minimum of 333 shares. At the upper price band of 45 per share, the minimum investment works out to 14,985.

Issue Objective: Since the issue does not include a fresh issue of shares, Hexagon Nutrition will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Investor Allocation: The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

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About the Company: Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition is a research-focused nutrition company offering micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition products and clinical nutrition solutions. The company provides exposure to India's growing nutrition, wellness and micronutrient market, although investors should carefully evaluate the risks highlighted in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

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Financials: For FY25, revenue from operations increased 9% year-on-year to 324.92 crore from 297.7 crore in FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 99.5% to 24.3 crore from 12.2 crore a year earlier. Margin performance remained healthy at 12.33% in FY25, compared with 8.36% in FY24 and 6.17% in FY23.

Anchor Book: The anchor investor portion will open on June 4.

BRLMs: Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies is acting as the registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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