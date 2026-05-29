Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band fixed at ₹42-45 for upcoming share sale. Check date, offer size and other details

Upcoming IPO: Hexagon Nutrition has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at ₹42-45 per share. The mainboard issue is set to hit the primary market next week on June 5. The offer will close for bidding on June 9.

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The anchor book for Hexagon Nutrition IPO will open on June 4.

The company is looking to raise ₹139 crore at the upper end of the price band. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 3.08 crore shares, meaning that no proceeds will be received by the company. Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar and Nutan Subhash Kelkar are the promoter selling shareholders.

The company said one of its objectives is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Investors can apply for Hexagon Nutrition IPO in lots of 333 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,985 at the upper end of the price.

According to the company's red herring prospectus, 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35% for retail investors.

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About the company Established in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition is a research-oriented pure-play nutrition player, offering products across a broad spectrum, ranging from micronutrient premixes to therapeutic and clinical nutrition products. It is also among the largest premix players in India, supplying customised vitamin and mineral premixes to leading Indian and multinational FMCG companies.

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Its product portfolio caters to multiple nutritional needs, including food fortification, therapeutic nutrition, clinical nutrition, and the alleviation of malnutrition. The company operates as a fully integrated player across the entire value chain, from research and product development to manufacturing and marketing, with a strong focus on quality.

The company has a pan-India presence, and its products were exported to more than 75 countries during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, as well as in Fiscals 2023, 2024, and 2025, according to the RHP.

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It operates three manufacturing facilities in India, located in Nashik (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), along with one international manufacturing facility in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Two of its Indian manufacturing facilities, situated in SEZ zones in Chennai and Thoothukudi, provide strategic advantages such as proximity to major ports and access to duty-free imports.

The shares of Hexagon Nutrition are slated to list on BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set as June 12. Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) and KFin Technologies is the registrar for the offer.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.