Hexaware Technologies files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹9,950 crore via OFS; Check IPO details

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Hexaware Technologies has filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an upcoming initial public offering (IPO) .

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company is seeking to raise ₹9,950 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS) component without a fresh issue. Hexaware Technologies IPO's issue size and key dates are yet to be disclosed.