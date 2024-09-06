Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Hexaware Technologies files DRHP with SEBI to raise 9,950 crore via OFS; Check IPO details

Hexaware Technologies files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹9,950 crore via OFS; Check IPO details

Nikita Prasad , Vaamanaa Sethi

  • Hexaware Technologies IPO: The company has filed its draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via an upcoming offer-for-sale

Hexaware Technologies files DRHP with SEBI to raise 9,950 crore via offer for sale; Photo: iStock

Hexaware Technologies IPO: Hexaware Technologies has filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company is seeking to raise 9,950 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS) component without a fresh issue. Hexaware Technologies IPO's issue size and key dates are yet to be disclosed.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
