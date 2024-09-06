Hexaware Technologies files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹9,950 crore via OFS; Check IPO details
- Hexaware Technologies IPO: The company has filed its draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via an upcoming offer-for-sale
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hexaware Technologies IPO: Hexaware Technologies has filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an upcoming initial public offering (IPO).
According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company is seeking to raise ₹9,950 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS) component without a fresh issue. Hexaware Technologies IPO's issue size and key dates are yet to be disclosed.