Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check share allotment status

Hexaware Technologies' IPO was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding, Friday, February 14. The mainboard offering was oversubscribed by more than 2.5 times, driven primarily by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

The ₹8,750-crore public issue, the largest IPO by an IT company since TCS's ₹4,700-crore offering two decades ago, received a tepid response during the first two days of bidding. The IPO opened on February 12.

According to NSE data as of 5:00 pm, the IPO received bids for over 24.28 crore shares, significantly exceeding the 9.14 crore shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of approximately 2.66 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for more than 23.36 crore shares, compared to the 2.57 crore shares allocated to them, oversubscribing their portion by 9.09 times. Meanwhile, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) submitted bids for over 39.48 lakh shares against the nearly 1.93 crore shares reserved for them, leading to a subscription rate of just 20% in this category.

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today is +1. This indicates Hexaware Technologies IPO share price was trading at a premium of ₹1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hexaware Technologies IPO share price is indicated at ₹709 apiece, which is 0.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹708.

According to experts on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹1, and the highest is ₹19.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

How to Hexaware Technologies IPO check allotment status? The investors can check the allotment status on the websites of issue registrar, Kfin Technologies. The investors can also check the IPO allotment status on the NSE and BSE.

Kfin Technologies Open the official website https://www.kfintech.com on any smart device. Navigate to the Products section in the main menu. Select IPO Allotment Status. Choose any one of the five available links. Open the Select Company dropdown and pick Hexaware Technologies Limited. Enter your application number, PAN, or client ID. Input the captcha code. Click Submit to proceed.

NSE Visit the NSE allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids. 2. Choose "Equity & SME IPO bid details."

3. Select "Hexaware Technologies Ltd" under the symbol "HEXT."

4. Enter your PAN and IPO application number.

