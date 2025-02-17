Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status: The Hexaware Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, February 17). Investors who applied for the Hexaware IPO can check the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Carlyle-promoted initial public offering opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 12 and ended on Friday, February 14. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue was rescued by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (9.09 times), as retail investors (11%), and non-institutional investors (NIIs) (20%) witnessed poor subscription numbers. Hexaware Technologies IPO subscription status was 2.66 times on the third day, according to BSE data.

Investors can determine their share distribution and ownership percentage by understanding the basics of allocation. When checking the status of an IPO allotment, it's important to consider the number of shares available. If applicants are unsuccessful in obtaining shares, the company will initiate a refund process. The shares that are allocated will be deposited into the person's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday, February 18. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Hexaware Technologies IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19.

How to check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have applied for the Hexaware Technologies IPO, you can do a Hexaware IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Step 1: By clicking the given link, you can verify the status through one of the five available links.

Step 2: After selecting one of the five URLs, choose "Hexaware Technologies IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check the status, enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - Should you select this option, begin by inputting the application number, followed by the captcha code. Press "Submit."

- If you choose the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code. Select "Submit."

- For the third choice, which pertains to PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code. Press “Submit.”

How to check Hexaware IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Go to the allotment page on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, choose 'Issue Name' and pick the IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Hexaware IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register, click on the ‘Click here to sign up’ option using your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: On the subsequent page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today Hexaware IPO GMP or Hexaware IPO grey market premium is +1. This indicates Hexaware Technologies share price were trading at a premium of Re 1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hexaware Technologies share price was indicated at ₹709 apiece, which is 0.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹708.

According to the analysis of the past 11 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is trending downwards and is likely to decrease further. The minimum GMP recorded is Re 1, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹19, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

