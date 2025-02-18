Hexaware Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of global digital and technology services company Hexaware Technologies Ltd received decent response. Investors now focus on Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date which is expected to be today, February 18.

The public offering opened on February 12 and closed on February 14. Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date is expected to be February 18 and the tentative listing date is February 19.

The company is expected to finalise the Hexaware Technologies IPO share allotment status soon. It will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day.

Investors can check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites as well as the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Hexaware Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to check the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Hexaware Technologies IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Hexaware Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hexaware Technologies IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Hexaware Technologies Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP Hexaware Technologies shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). Stock market observers said that the Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Hexaware Technologies shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today suggests that the Hexaware Technologies shares would list at ₹708 apiece, which is at par with their IPO price of ₹708 per share.

Hexaware Technologies IPO Details Hexaware Technologies IPO opened for public subscription on February 12, and closed on February 14. Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, February 18, and the listing date is February 19.

The company raised ₹8,750 crore from the mainboard IPO which was entirely an offer for sale of 12.36 crore equity shares. Hexaware Technologies IPO price band was fixed at ₹708 per share.

Also Read | Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue subscribed over 6x

Hexaware Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.66 times in total. The public issue was booked 11% in the Retail Investors category and 20% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 9.09 times.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers of the Hexaware Technologies IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.