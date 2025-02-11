IT services firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on February 12, with the price band fixed at ₹674-708 per share. Hexaware Technologies has raised ₹2,598 crore from 96 institutional investors via anchor book on February 11, a day before the issue opening.

The IPO, which will close on February 14, is a complete offer-for-sale of equity shares worth ₹8,750 crore by promoter CA Magnum Holdings, part of private equity major Carlyle Group.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 21 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The anchor investor bidding will take place on February 11.

"The IPO marks a significant milestone in Hexaware's journey. We are confident that our strong fundamentals and technology-driven growth strategy will attract investors," its CEO Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan told reporters at a press conference here on Monday.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, and IIFL Capital are the lead managers to the issue.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core and having a diverse range of customers, including 31 of the Fortune 500 organizations. It serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific (including India and Middle East).