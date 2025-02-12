Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: IT services firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on February 12, with a price range established at ₹674-708 per share. Hexaware IPO, which will conclude on February 14, consists entirely of an offer-for-sale of equity shares valued at ₹8,750 crore by its promoter, CA Magnum Holdings, which is affiliated with the Carlyle Group.
Investors have the option to bid for a minimum of 21 shares and in subsequent multiples. The company successfully secured Rs. 2,598 crores from anchor investors at ₹708 per equity share, according to an exchange announcement.
Hexaware Technologies is an international company specializing in digital and technology services, with artificial intelligence (AI) fundamental to its operations and a diverse clientele that includes 31 Fortune 500 firms. It caters to clients across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, which encompasses India and the Middle East.
The firm organizes its operations into six segments: financial services, healthcare, and insurance; manufacturing and consumer goods; high-tech and professional services; banking; and travel and transportation.
Stay tuned for more updates
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue booked 1% so far
Hexaware Technologies IPO subscription status: The initial public offer of Hexaware Technologies IPO has been subscribed 1% on the first day of subscription today, at 10:45 IST, as per BSE data.
The initial share sale received bid for 5,97,450 shares against 9,14,23,354 shares on offer, according to BSE.
The portion for retail investors received 1% subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is yet to be booked. The employee portion has been subscribed 3%.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Key dates to know
Tentatively, Hexaware Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, February 17 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, February 18 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Hexaware Technologies share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 19.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's what Master Capital Services says about the Hexaware IPO
Hexaware’s financials displays a steady track record of positive cash generation and growth. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, which include Design & Build, Secure & Run, Data & AI, Optimize, and Cloud Services. . The company aims to acquire new customers with focus on large customers to tap high value opportunities. Investors interested in the company can participate in the IPO with focus on investing for long term.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: All you need to know about the anchor investors names
Some of the leading names like SBI MF, HDFC MF, AXIS MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, UTI MF, Mirae AMC, HSBC MF, Motilal Oswal AMC, Fidelity Funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs Funds, J P Morgan Funds, T Rowe Price Fund, Amundi Funds, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, CLSA Global Markets, 3P India Equity Fund, Axis Max Life Insurance, Bharti Axa Life Insurance etc. were allocated shares.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Hexaware IPO review
According to a report by brokerage Anand Rathi, the company is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.1x at the upper price band, which translates to a post-issue market capitalization of ₹430,247 million. The return on net worth stands at an impressive 22.8%, indicating strong profitability relative to the equity base.
“On the valuation front, we believe that the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend a “SUBSCRIBE" rating to the IPO," said the brokerage.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Hexaware IPO Lead Manager and Registrar
The book-running lead managers for the offering are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), and IIFL Capital Services.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Hexaware IPO reservation
Hexaware Technologies IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹67 apiece is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion, and equity shares aggregating up to ₹900 million is reserved for employees.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: All you need to know about Hexaware Technologies IPO anchor investors
The firm has secured Rs. 2,598 crores from anchor investors at a price of ₹708 per Equity Share, according to a filing with the exchange. From the overall allocation of 3,66,94,914 Equity Shares to Anchor Investors, 1,31,55,849 Equity Shares (which accounts for 35.85% of the entire allocation to Anchor Investors) were distributed to 15 domestic mutual funds across a total of 34 schemes.
Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's what Hexaware Technologies IPO grey market premium hints ahead of opening
Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP or Hexaware IPO grey market premium is +3.5. This indicates Hexaware Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹3.5 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hexaware Technologies share price was indicated at ₹711.5 apiece, which is 0.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹708.
Based on the latest analysis of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is showing a downward trend and is expected to decline further. The minimum GMP stands at ₹3.50, while the maximum is at ₹19, according to insights from experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.