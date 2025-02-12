LIVE UPDATES

Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue booked 1% so far. Check GMP, review, anchor investors details, more

3 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 10:46 AM IST

Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Hexaware IPO opens for subscription on February 12, with a price band of ₹ 674 to ₹ 708 per share. The offering is entirely an offer-for-sale of shares valued at ₹ 8,750 crore, primarily benefiting promoter CA Magnum Holdings.