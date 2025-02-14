Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue subscribed 16% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, key dates

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST

Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Hexaware Technologies Ltd, launched its IPO for subscription starting on February 12. By the second day of bidding, the subscription stood at 15%. The company plans to raise ₹ 8,750 crore through this offering, which will remain open until February 14.