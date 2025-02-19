Hexaware Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Hexaware Technologies IPO Listing: Digital and technology services company Hexaware Technologies Ltd is set to make its stock market debut today. Hexaware Technologies shares will be listed on the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE today.

The initial public offering (IPO) Hexaware Technologies Ltd was open from February 12 to 14 and the Hexaware Technologies IPO listing date is today, February 19.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the equity shares of Hexaware Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Hexaware Technologies shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Hexaware Technologies IPO listing, investors check out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s a look at what Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today ahead of the listing signals.

Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP Today Hexaware Technologies shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that Hexaware Technologies shares are trading flat in the grey market, without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Hexaware Technologies IPO Listing Price Given the Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Hexaware Technologies shares would be ₹708 apiece, which is at par or equal to its IPO price of ₹708 per share.

Analysts also expect a tepid stock market debut for Hexaware Technologies shares on the BSE and NSE today.

“Hexaware Technologies Limited has attracted limited interest from investors, with its IPO subscribed by 2.66 times. The stock is expected to debut on a muted note on February 19, 2025. The grey market premium (GMP) for Hexaware Technologies has completely disappeared due to the lack of enthusiasm for the offering and concerning sentiments in the broader market,” said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

Hexaware Technologies IPO is priced at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.1x on the upper price band based on CY23 earnings, which is relatively lower compared to its peers. Therefore, we recommend that investors allotted shares consider holding their positions for a medium to long-term perspective, Pandya added.

Hexaware Technologies IPO Details The bidding for Hexaware Technologies IPO commenced on February 12, and concluded on February 14. The IPO allotment date was February 18, and the Hexaware Technologies IPO listing date is today, February 19.

Hexaware Technologies IPO price band was fixed at ₹708 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹8,750 crore from the mainboard IPO which was entirely an offer for sale of 12.36 crore equity shares.

Hexaware Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.66 times in total. The public issue was booked 11% in the Retail Investors category and 20% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 9.09 times.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers of the Hexaware Technologies IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.