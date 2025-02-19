LIVE UPDATES

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Live Updates: GMP trends, analysts hint tepid debut on bourses. Check listing time

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 09:48 AM IST

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP indicates a subdued trend. Analysts anticipate a lackluster stock market debut for Hexaware Technologies shares on both the BSE and NSE today.