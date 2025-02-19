Hexaware Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hexaware Technologies Ltd is poised to make its debut on the stock market today. Shares of Hexaware Technologies will be listed on both the BSE and NSE today. The initial public offering (IPO) for Hexaware Technologies Ltd was available from February 12 to 14, with the listing date being February 19.
Hexaware Technologies IPO achieved full subscription on the last day of bidding, concluding with a subscription rate of 2.66 times, bolstered by support from institutional buyers.
The segment allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription rate of 9.09 times. The portion designated for Non-Institutional Investors recorded a subscription rate of 20 percent, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed at 11 percent.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd has raised ₹2,598 crore from institutional investors. Hexaware Technologies IPO price band has been set at ₹674-708 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). Valued at more than ₹43,000 crore at the highest end of the pricing spectrum, the company seeks substantial investment.
The primary share offering from the Mumbai-based company comprises a total Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares amounting to ₹8,750 crore from its promoter CA Magnum Holdings, which is affiliated with the Carlyle Group.
Hexaware's public offering stands as the largest in the Indian IT services sector since Tata Consultancy Services’ IPO exceeding ₹4,700 crore over twenty years ago.
Stay tuned for more updates
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Persistent Systems Ltd (with a P/E of 84x), Coforge Ltd (with a P/E of 64x), LTIMindtree Ltd (with a P/E 38x), and Mphasis Ltd (with a P/E of 34x).
Hexaware Technologies IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹67 apiece is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion, and equity shares aggregating up to ₹900 million is reserved for employees
Hexaware Technologies Limited has attracted limited interest from investors, with its IPO subscribed by 2.66 times. The stock is expected to debut on a muted note on February 19, 2025. The grey market premium (GMP) for Hexaware Technologies has completely disappeared due to the lack of enthusiasm for the offering and concerning sentiments in the broader market.
Hexaware Technologies IPO is priced at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.1x on the upper price band based on CY23 earnings, which is relatively lower compared to its peers. Therefore, we recommend that investors allotted shares consider holding their positions for a medium to long-term perspective
By the end of the last bidding day, the issue was rescued by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (9.09 times), as retail investors (11%), and non-institutional investors (NIIs) (20%) witnessed poor subscription numbers. Hexaware Technologies IPO subscription status was 2.66 times on the third day, according to BSE data.
Trading Members of the Exchange are informed that starting Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the equity shares of Hexaware Technologies Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange within the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from the BSE.
Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP or Hexaware Technologies IPO grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹708 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com
Today's IPO GMP is pointing lower and is predicted to decline further based on the grey market activity over the last 14 sessions. Experts on investorgain.com say that the lowest GMP is ₹0.00 and the maximum is ₹19.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.