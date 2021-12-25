Highest amount of money raised through IPOs in 2021. See list of blockbusters

The previous best year for IPO was 2017 when ₹68,827 crore was raised. In fact, the money raised in the primary market in 2021 is 62 per cent more than the total amount of ₹73,003 crore raised in the preceding three years (2018 to 2020). During 2020, the total money raised through IPOs in India stood at ₹26,613 crore, which was nearly one-fifth of the mop-up during 2021. The average issue size during the year 2021 stood at ₹1,884 crore.

