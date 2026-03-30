Highness Microelectronics IPO allotment date in focus: GMP, how to check allotment status

Highness Microelectronics IPO allotment date: Highness Microelectronics IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, March 30. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Highness Microelectronics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, April 1, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday itself.

Highness Microelectronics IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, April 2 on BSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Highness Microelectronics IPO.

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If you have applied for the Highness Microelectronics IPO, you can check your Highness Microelectronics IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the Highness Microelectronics IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Go to the link provided above, which directs you to the registrar's website for Highness Microelectronics IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropdown menu, which will only display its name if the allocation process is finished.

Step 3 Choose one of the three options to verify the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

With the following identifiers, one can check the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (Permanent Account Number) - The application status can initially be verified using your associated Income Tax PAN. Select PAN from the drop-down menu and input your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number. After entering the PAN, click the 'Submit' button.

Application number or CAF number - Furthermore, by utilizing your application number or CAF number, you can verify the status of your allocation. After you enter your application or CAF number, click on the ‘Search’ button. Make sure to input the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgment document received upon completing the IPO application process. Then, you can click the ‘Submit’ button to obtain information regarding the shares that have been allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - You can also utilize the beneficiary ID of your demat account. Next, you need to enter the depository participant (DP) ID and the client ID as a single string. The NSDL string consists of alphanumeric characters, while the CDSL string is only numeric. Make sure to input the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they appear. Both the online DP statement and the statement of account contain details about your DP and client ID. After that, click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4 The IPO status and the number of shares allotted for the Highness Microelectronics IPO will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Highness Microelectronics IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - You can check the allotment status of Highness Microelectronics IPO online at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' in the 'Issue Type' category.

Step 3 Select the IPO from the dropdown menu under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to complete the verification process, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

Highness Microelectronics IPO GMP today Highness Microelectronics IPO GMP is ₹25. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Highness Microelectronics shares is indicated as ₹145 apiece, which is 20.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹120.

Considering the grey market activities from the past 12 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise, indicating a strong listing is anticipated. Experts report that the lowest GMP stands at ₹4.00, while the highest reaches ₹30.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.