Highway Infrastructure IPO: 10 Key risks from the RHP to know before subscribing

Highway Infrastructure IPO: The issue opens for subscription on August 5, 2025. Here are 10 key risks from the RHP. From conflicts of interest to regional market vulnerabilities, investors should know before subscribing.

Highway Infrastructure IPO: 10 key risks from the RHP Highway Infrastructure derives a significant portion of revenue from operations from our tollway collection business, which is primarily undertaken for and awarded by the NHAI. Further, most of its revenue in the EPC Infra business is from public sector customers. The loss of any of its contracts, particularly in our tollway collection business, may have a material and adverse effect on Highway Infrastructure's business and financial results.

Also Read | Takyon Networks IPO allotment to be out soon: Steps to check status online

The highway infrastructure business is relatively concentrated in certain specific parts of India, and any adverse development in such parts of India may adversely affect its business, results of operations, and financial condition. 3. Any regional slowdown in construction activities or reduction in infrastructure projects in these areas may adversely affect Highway Infrastructure business, results of operations and financial condition

4. Any change in laws, policies and regulations of the political and economic environment in the above-mentioned areas may adversely affect Highway Infrastructure's business, results of operations and financial condition

5. Any perception by Highway Infrastructure's potential customers that they are a regional company may hamper them from competing for larger projects at the national level and may adversely affect their business, results of operations, and financial condition.

6. Any limitation on its ability to implement the strategy to cluster projects in the states where we intend to conduct business may adversely affect Highway Infrastructure's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

7. The contracts awarded by NHAI are typically for a standard period of one year. Such limited tenures with limited scope of extension or roll-over may limit over revenue collection and have a material effect on Highway Infrastructure's business and results of operations

8. Business is capital driven. If Highway Infrastructure experiences insufficient cash flows to meet required payments on its debt and fund working capital requirements, there may be an adverse effect on the results of its operations.

9. Highway Infrastructure's promoters and certain of our key managerial personnel may have interests in entities that are engaged in lines of business similar to that of their company, including Highway Infrastructure's group companies, which have objects similar to that of the company. Any conflict of interest which may occur between Highway Infrastructure's business and the activities undertaken by such entities could adversely affect Highway Infrastructure's business and prospects

10. Highway Infrastructure has entered and may continue to enter into projects with its related parties, such as Highway Infrastructure's Group Companies and Subsidiary, which may involve conflicts of interest.