Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure development and management company, Highway Infrastructure Ltd saw robust demand from investors. As the subscription period has closed, focus shifts towards Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date.

The bidding was open from August 5 to 7, and Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date is likely today, 8 August 2025. The IPO listing date is expected to be August 12, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. Once the company fixes the basis of Highway Infrastructure IPO share allotment, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 11, and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Highway Infrastructure IPO registrar.

To check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Highway Infrastructure Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Highway Infrastructure Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Highway Infrastructure Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP Highway Infrastructure shares are witnessing a strong trend in the unlisted market with a high grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is ₹36 per share. This means that in the grey market, Highway Infrastructure shares are available higher than ₹36 than their issue price.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹106 apiece, a premium of 51.43% to the IPO price of ₹36 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Subscription, Key Details The public issue was open from August 5 to August 7, and Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date is likely today, 8 August 2025. Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date is August 12, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹130 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.39 crore equity shares with ₹97.52 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 46.4 lakh shares aggregating to ₹32.48 crore, sold at an IPO price band of ₹65 to ₹70 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 300.61 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The retail investors category was booked 155.58 times and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 447.32 times. The Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) segment received 420.57 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Highway Infrastructure IPO registrar.