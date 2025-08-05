Highway Infrastructure IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, registrar, other details. Apply or not?

Highway Infrastructure IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure Limited has opened today and will remain open until 7 August 2025. The Indian infrastructure company has declared the Highway Infrastructure IPO price band at ₹65 to ₹70 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹130 crore from this fresh capital-cum offer for sale. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, company shares are available in the grey market at a robust premium. According to market observers, Highway Infrastructure shares are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today. This means today's Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is ₹41.

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status Bidding for the Highway Infrastructure IPO will begin at 10:00 AM today and will remain open until 5:00 PM on each bid date.

Top Highway Infrastructure IPO details 1] Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today.

2] Highway Infrastructure IPO price: The infrastructure company has declared a price band of ₹65 to ₹70 per equity share for the public issue.

3] Highway Infrastructure IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 7 August 2025.

4] Highway Infrastructure IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹130 crore from this public issue, of which ₹97.52 crore is aimed at the issuance of fresh shares. The rest, ₹32.48 crore, is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Highway Infrastructure IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 211 company shares.

6] Highway Infrastructure IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the public offer.

7] Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 8 August 2025.

8] Highway Infrastructure IPO lead manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 12 August 2025.

Highway Infrastructure IPO: Apply or not? 10] Highway Infrastructure IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, "At the IPO upper band, the valuation stands at 18.06x FY25 earnings, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹5,020 million; the IPO is considered fully priced. The company's order book stands strong at ₹6,663 million as of May 2025, mainly from EPC projects. The IPO is recommended as a "SUBSCRIBE – LISTING GAIN AND LONG TERM" for investors seeking exposure to India's infrastructure sector."

On whether one should apply to the public issue or not, Gaurav Goel, Founder and Director at Fynocrat Technologies, said, "Highway Infrastructure Limited is backed by a robust order book of ₹6,200 crore and a strong track record in executing highway and bridge projects across India. Profitability has improved in recent years, with PAT rising to ₹22.4 crore in FY25, while return ratios remain healthy. The company has also managed steady deleveraging, reducing its debt-equity ratio to 0.61 in FY25."

However, Goel said that EBITDA margins remain modest at 6–7%, significantly below larger peers, and the IPO valuation at ~30x FY25 earnings appears demanding for a company of this scale. While the fundamentals are stable and sector tailwinds remain supportive, better value exists among established peers with stronger profitability.

"The IPO offers an opportunity for near-term gains on the back of sector momentum and balance sheet strength, though long-term investors may prefer larger peers trading at more attractive valuations," Gaurav Goel of Fynocrat Technologies said.