Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, review, key dates, more

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Live: Highway Infrastructure, the tollway operator, is set to launch for the public on August 5 and will conclude on August 7. The company has established a price range of ₹65-70 per share for its IPO. The Madhya Pradesh-based firm aims to raise ₹97.52 crore through a fresh issue and an additional ₹32.48 crore via the sale of 46.4 lakh shares. The promoters plan to sell shares as part of the offer-for-sale.
This company, which focuses on infrastructure development and management, is engaged in toll collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate, intending to allocate ₹65 crore of the proceeds from the fresh issue for working capital needs, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
By the end of fiscal 2025, its consolidated order book totaled ₹666.3 crore, comprising ₹59.53 crore from the toll collection segment and ₹606.8 crore from the EPC infrastructure sector.
The toll collection segment accounted for 77 percent of its revenue, whereas the EPC infrastructure segment made up 21 percent in fiscal 2025. Between fiscal years 2023 and 2025, the revenue from operations increased at a CAGR of 4.36 percent, reaching ₹495.7 crore, while profit grew at a CAGR of 27.4 percent during the same period to ₹22.4 crore in FY25.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
The company IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 30% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 40% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Highway Infrastructure has secured ₹23.4 crore from four institutional investors through an anchor book on August 4, just a day ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) launch. VPK Global Ventures Fund has put in ₹8.4 crore for approximately 12 lakh shares in Highway Infrastructure, while HDFC Bank, Abans Finance, and Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund each acquired 7.14 lakh shares amounting to ₹5 crore.
Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is +40. This indicates Highway Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Highway Infrastructure share price was indicated at ₹110 apiece, which is 57.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.
According to the grey market activities over the past 12 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upward today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹40, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.