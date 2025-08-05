Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, review, key dates, more

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Live: Highway Infrastructure, the tollway operator, is set to launch for the public on August 5 and will conclude on August 7. The company has established a price range of ₹65-70 per share for its IPO. The Madhya Pradesh-based firm aims to raise ₹97.52 crore through a fresh issue and an additional ₹32.48 crore via the sale of 46.4 lakh shares. The promoters plan to sell shares as part of the offer-for-sale.

This company, which focuses on infrastructure development and management, is engaged in toll collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate, intending to allocate ₹65 crore of the proceeds from the fresh issue for working capital needs, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

By the end of fiscal 2025, its consolidated order book totaled ₹666.3 crore, comprising ₹59.53 crore from the toll collection segment and ₹606.8 crore from the EPC infrastructure sector.

The toll collection segment accounted for 77 percent of its revenue, whereas the EPC infrastructure segment made up 21 percent in fiscal 2025. Between fiscal years 2023 and 2025, the revenue from operations increased at a CAGR of 4.36 percent, reaching ₹495.7 crore, while profit grew at a CAGR of 27.4 percent during the same period to ₹22.4 crore in FY25.

