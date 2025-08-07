Highway Infrastructure IPO day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Highway Infrastructure IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure Limited opened on 5 July 2025 and will remain open until 7 August 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The Indian infrastructure company has declared the Highway Infrastructure IPO price band at ₹65 to ₹70 per equity share.

The company aims to raise ₹130 crore from this fresh capital-cum offer for sale. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. According to the Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status, the public offer received a strong response from investors. It had been subscribed to its offer nearly 73 times after bidding on day 2.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today Meanwhile, company shares are available in the grey market at a robust premium. According to market observers, Highway Infrastructure shares are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today. This is ₹3 higher than Wednesday's Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP of ₹38. Observers said that the Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP has surged despite the sell-off in the secondary market on Wednesday. They expected further improvement in the grey market sentiment regarding the Highway Infrastructure IPO once there is a trend reversal on Dalal Street.

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status By 5:00 PM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 72.92 times, the retail portion had been booked 73.55 times, the NII portion had been filled 97.70 times, whereas the QIB segment had been booked 7.10 times.

Highway Infrastructure IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anand Rathi says, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 22.5x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹5,020 million. It presents a niche opportunity in India's tollway and EPC infrastructure space, supported by consistent growth and a robust order book. Using ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology in toll systems provides a competitive advantage, while the combination of toll and EPC businesses offers diversified revenue streams. Considering these factors, the IPO seems fully priced, and a "SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM" recommendation is suggested."

On whether one should apply for the IPO, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "Infra is a segment where a four-digit order book is a common phenomenon. Looking at the Highway Infrastructure IPO size of ₹130 crore, it seems the company has limited opportunity, and the public issue is on the borderline of SME and mainboard."

Highway Infrastructure IPO details Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date is most likely on 8 August, while Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date is most likely on 12 August 2025.