Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut

The equity shares of infrastructure development and management company, Highway Infrastructure Ltd, are set to debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday after the company’s initial public offering (IPO) received stellar response.

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment has been finalised and the focus now shifts towards the listing of shares. Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date is August 12, Tuesday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Highway Infrastructure IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) for the stock. Led by strong subscription, the Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today signals a bullish trend.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP Highway Infrastructure shares are garnering strong demand in the unlisted market. Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is ₹24 per share, according to market experts. This means that in the grey market, Highway Infrastructure shares are trading higher by ₹24 than their issue price.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹94 apiece, a premium of 35% to the IPO price of ₹70 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Subscription, Key Details Highway Infrastructure IPO was open for public subscription from Tuesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 7. Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date was 8 August 2025, and Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date is August 12. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹130 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.39 crore equity shares with ₹97.52 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 46.4 lakh shares aggregating to ₹32.48 crore. The IPO price band was set at ₹65 to ₹70 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 300.61 times in total, NSE subscription status data showed. The retail investors category was booked 155.58 times and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 447.32 times. The Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) segment received 420.57 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Highway Infrastructure IPO registrar.