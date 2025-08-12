Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, August 12) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Highway Infrastructure share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Highway Infrastructure share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to the circular notice from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the equity shares of Highway Infrastructure Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'T' Group of Securities.

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, August 8. Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status was 300.61 times on the final day of the share sale on Thursday. The portion allocated to non-institutional investors was subscribed 447.32 times, while the segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed an impressive 420.57 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment attracted a subscription rate of 155.58 times.

On Monday, Highway Infrastructure Ltd secured ₹23.40 crore from anchor investors, which includes HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd. The price range for the Highway Infrastructure IPO has been set at ₹65 to ₹70 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.39 crore shares totaling ₹97.52 crore and an offer for sale of 46.4 lakh shares amounting to ₹32.48 crore.

Established in 1995, Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HIL) operates in tollway collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and the real estate sector.

Based in Indore, the company specializes in the construction and maintenance of roads, highways, bridges, and residential developments.

Pantomath Capital Advisors serves as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar.

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing price prediction According to Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, the ₹49.50 crore issue has a grey market premium of about ₹20, indicating an implied listing range near ₹91, which translates into an estimated 28% upside.

Dasani highlighted that the company is engaged in road construction, bridges, and civil engineering projects, with FY24 revenue at ₹124.65 crore, up from ₹92.40 crore in FY23, and net profit at ₹8.34 crore, translating to an EPS of ₹4.43. At the issue price, the P/E stands at ~16×, compared to the 18–22× range for sector peers, providing valuation comfort.

“With India’s infrastructure allocation for FY26 crossing ₹11 lakh crore, sector tailwinds remain strong. However, risks persist in the form of execution delays, rising raw material costs, and dependency on government contracts. While short-term listing gains appear likely, sustained performance will depend on order inflow, timely project completion, and margin management,” added Harshal Dasani.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is ₹24. This indicates Highway Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market, according to market experts.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Highway Infrastructure share price was indicated at ₹94 apiece, which is 34.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

According to the past 18 sessions of grey market activities, the current IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimal GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹40, as per the insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.