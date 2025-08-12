Highway Infrastructure share price lists at 67% premium, extends gains to hit 5% upper circuit

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing: Highway Infrastructure shares made a solid stock market debut, listing at up to 67% premium on both the BSE and the NSE. On the BSE, the Highway Infrastructure share price was listed at ₹117, a premium of 67.14% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹70. On the NSE, the Highway Infrastructure stock debuted at ₹115, up 60% over the issue price.

Highway Infrastructure share price extended gains post listing. The stock hit the 5% upper price band of ₹122.84 on the BSE, taking gains for IPO investors to 75.49%.

On the NSE, too, the Highway Infrastructure share price was locked in the 5% upper price band at ₹120.75.

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing was above expectations as the latest GMP (grey market premium) was at ₹24, hinting at nearly 33% listing pop.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Details The strong listing coincided with the stellar response for the Highway Infrastructure IPO. The issue was subscribed 316.64 times at the end of the three-day bidding process. The retail portion was booked 164.48 times, the NII quota 473.10 times and the QIB segment 432.71 times.

The ₹130 crore Highway Infrastructure IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of ₹97.52 crore and the offer for sale of ₹32.48 crore.

The company plans to use the funds raised for funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Established in 1995, Highway Infrastructure operates in tollway collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and the real estate sector. Based in Indore, the company specialises in the construction and maintenance of roads, highways, bridges, and residential developments.

As of May 31, 2025, the company held a consolidated order book of ₹6,663.0 million, with ₹595.3 million from the tollway collection segment and ₹6,067.8 million from the EPC Infra-division. This robust pipeline offers strong visibility for revenue planning, operational execution, and timely project delivery.

Pantomath Capital Advisors served as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue.