Highway Infrastructure share price lists at 67% premium, extends gains to hit 5% upper circuit

Highway Infrastructure share price debuted strongly, listing at a 67% premium on BSE at 117 and 60% on NSE at 115. The IPO was oversubscribed 316.64 times, with retail, NII, and QIB segments showing significant demand. Funds will support working capital and corporate needs.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Aug 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure IPO listing: Highway Infrastructure shares made a solid stock market debut, listing at up to 67% premium on both the BSE and the NSE. On the BSE, the Highway Infrastructure share price was listed at 117, a premium of 67.14% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of 70. On the NSE, the Highway Infrastructure stock debuted at 115, up 60% over the issue price.

Highway Infrastructure share price extended gains post listing. The stock hit the 5% upper price band of 122.84 on the BSE, taking gains for IPO investors to 75.49%.

On the NSE, too, the Highway Infrastructure share price was locked in the 5% upper price band at 120.75.

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing was above expectations as the latest GMP (grey market premium) was at 24, hinting at nearly 33% listing pop.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Details

The strong listing coincided with the stellar response for the Highway Infrastructure IPO. The issue was subscribed 316.64 times at the end of the three-day bidding process. The retail portion was booked 164.48 times, the NII quota 473.10 times and the QIB segment 432.71 times.

The 130 crore Highway Infrastructure IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of 97.52 crore and the offer for sale of 32.48 crore.

The company plans to use the funds raised for funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Established in 1995, Highway Infrastructure operates in tollway collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and the real estate sector. Based in Indore, the company specialises in the construction and maintenance of roads, highways, bridges, and residential developments.

As of May 31, 2025, the company held a consolidated order book of 6,663.0 million, with 595.3 million from the tollway collection segment and 6,067.8 million from the EPC Infra-division. This robust pipeline offers strong visibility for revenue planning, operational execution, and timely project delivery.

Pantomath Capital Advisors served as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
