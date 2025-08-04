Highway Infrastructure IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Highway Infrastructure IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Tuesday, August 5). Highway Infrastructure Limited, founded in 1995, is an Indian firm dedicated to infrastructure development and management, particularly specializing in toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and real estate development. The company excels in the construction and upkeep of roads, highways, bridges, and residential properties.

As of May 2025, Highway Infrastructure's total orderbook was estimated at ₹666.3 crore, comprising ₹59.5 crore from the toll collection sector and ₹606.8 crore from the EPC infrastructure division. In the previous fiscal year, the toll collection segment represented 77 percent of the company's revenue, while the EPC infrastructure division accounted for 21 percent, with the rest coming from the real estate sector.

Highway Infrastructure recorded a profit of ₹22.4 crore in fiscal 2025, reflecting a 4.6 percent increase from the preceding year, despite an overall revenue decline, aided by other income and operational performance.

During the same period, revenue fell by 13.6 percent to ₹495.7 crore. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed competitors include Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (which has a P/E of 44.38), and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (with a P/E of 14).

Here are the 10 key things to know about Highway Infrastructure IPO Highway Infrastructure IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 5 and closes on Thursday, August 7.

Highway Infrastructure IPO price band: The issues' price band has been fixed in the range of ₹65 to ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹5.

Highway Infrastructure IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 211 equity shares and in multiples of 211 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Highway Infrastructure IPO is scheduled to take place today (Monday, August 4).

Highway Infrastructure IPO details: The IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares totaling ₹97.5 crore, as well as an offer-for-sale of 46.4 lakh shares from the promoters, Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agrawal.

Highway Infrastructure IPO objective: The firm, involved in the development and management of infrastructure, operates in the areas of toll collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate. It intends to set aside ₹65 crore from the proceeds of the fresh issue for its working capital requirements, while the rest of the funds will be used for various corporate purposes.

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing date and allotment details: The basis for the allotment of shares for the Highway Infrastructure IPO is expected to be determined on Friday, August 8, and refunds will be processed by the company on Monday, August 11. On the same day as the refunds, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the allottees. The share price of Highway Infrastructure is anticipated to debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 12.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Highway Infrastructure IPO: Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the primary manager overseeing the Highway Infrastructure IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is responsible for acting as the registrar for this offering.

Highway Infrastructure IPO reservation: The company IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 30% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 40% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today: Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is +40. This indicates Highway Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Highway Infrastructure share price was indicated at ₹110 apiece, which is 57.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

According to the grey market activities over the past 11 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upward today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹40, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.