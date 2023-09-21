Hi-Green Carbon IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status, other key details here2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The ₹52.80 crore worth Hi-Green Carbon IPO comprises a fresh issue of 59.9 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹44.93 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹7.88 crore.
Hi-Green Carbon IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd, the waste tyres recycler, opened for public subscription today, on September 21.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message