Hi-Green Carbon IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd, the waste tyres recycler, opened for public subscription today, on September 21.

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd specializes in processing waste hydrocarbons to produce valuable products like rCB (Recovered Carbon Black).

Hi-Green Carbon IPO is an SME IPO and will remain open till September 25.

Let us check Hi-Green Carbon IPO latest GMP, subscription status and other key details:

Hi-Green Carbon IPO Details Hi-Green Carbon IPO opened for subscription today, on September 21, and will close on September 25. The company is likely to finalise the basis of allotment on September 28 and initiate refunds on September 29, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on October 3.

Hi-Green Carbon shares are proposed to be listed at NSE SME on October 4.

The ₹52.80 crore worth Hi-Green Carbon IPO comprises a fresh issue of 59.9 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹44.93 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹7.88 crore.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO price band is fixed at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

The book running lead manager for the Hi-Green Carbon IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO Subscription Status Hi-Green Carbon IPO has received stellar response from investors on the first day. The IPO has been subscribed 5 times so far on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 2.31 crore equity shares as against 46.33 lakh shares on the offer, till 1:45 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 5.34 times in the retail category, 7.01 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category, and 1.53 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO GMP Today Hi-Green Carbon IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹60 per share, as per market observers. The GMP today is higher than ₹50 on September 20. The latest GMP indicates that the Hi-Green Carbon shares are trading at a premium of ₹50 apiece in the grey market.

Considering the Hi-Green Carbon IPO GMP today and the issue price, Hi-Green Carbon shares' estimated listing price would be ₹135 apiece, which is 80% premium to the issue price.