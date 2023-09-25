Hi-Green Carbon IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed by a robust 155 times so far on last day; retail portion booked 181.5x2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Hi-Green Carbon IPO size is ₹52.80 crore which comprises a fresh issue of 59.9 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹44.93 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹7.88 crore.
Hi-Green Carbon IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of waste tyres recycling company Hi-Green Carbon Ltd ends today, on September 25. The IPO has received stellar response so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started