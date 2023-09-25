comScore
Hi-Green Carbon IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed by a robust 155 times so far on last day; retail portion booked 181.5x
Hi-Green Carbon IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed by a robust 155 times so far on last day; retail portion booked 181.5x

 2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:35 PM IST Livemint

Hi-Green Carbon IPO size is ₹52.80 crore which comprises a fresh issue of 59.9 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹44.93 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹7.88 crore.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO is an SME IPO and will close for subscription today, September 25.Premium
Hi-Green Carbon IPO is an SME IPO and will close for subscription today, September 25.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of waste tyres recycling company Hi-Green Carbon Ltd ends today, on September 25. The IPO has received stellar response so far.

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd specializes in processing waste hydrocarbons to produce valuable products like rCB (Recovered Carbon Black).

Hi-Green Carbon IPO is an SME IPO and will close for subscription today, September 25.

Let us check Hi-Green Carbon IPO latest GMP, subscription status and other key details:

Hi-Green Carbon IPO Subscription Status

Hi-Green Carbon IPO has been subscribed by a robust 155 times so far on Monday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 71.8 crore equity shares as against 46.33 lakh shares on the offer, till 3:30 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 181.5 times in the retail category, 61.81 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 217.85 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO GMP Today

Hi-Green Carbon IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 60 per share, as per market observers. The latest GMP indicates that the Hi-Green Carbon shares are trading at a premium of 60 apiece in the grey market.

Considering the Hi-Green Carbon IPO GMP today and the issue price, Hi-Green Carbon shares’ estimated listing price would be 135 apiece, which is 80% premium to the issue price.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO Details

Hi-Green Carbon IPO opened for subscription on September 21, and will close today. The company is likely to finalise the basis of allotment on September 28 and initiate refunds on September 29, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on October 3.

Hi-Green Carbon shares are proposed to be listed at NSE SME on October 4.

The total IPO size is 52.80 crore which comprises a fresh issue of 59.9 lakh equity shares aggregating to 44.93 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares aggregating to 7.88 crore.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO price band is fixed at 71 to 75 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 120,000.

The book running lead manager for the Hi-Green Carbon IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

