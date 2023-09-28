Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Hi-Green Carbon share price debuts at a mere 2.7% premium at 77 on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Hi-Green Carbon share price listed at a premium on NSE SME, 2.7% higher than the issue price.

Hi-Green Carbon shares list on NSE SME on Thursday.

Hi-Green Carbon listing: Hi-Green Carbon share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On NSE SME, Hi-Green Carbon share price today was listed at 77 per share, 2.7% higher than the issue price of 75.

Hi-Green Carbon IPO opened for subscription on September 21, and closed on September 25. Hi-Green Carbon IPO price band was fixed in the range of 71 to 75 per share.

(more to come)

Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
