H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment likely to be out today. Steps to check status & latest GMP

H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment status is expected on January 29. The IPO was subscribed 91.75 times, with retail investors booking 95.55 times. Shares may list at 90, reflecting a 20% premium over the IPO price of 75.

Saloni Goel
Published29 Jan 2025, 10:32 AM IST
H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment likely to be out today. Steps to check status & latest GMP(Pixabay)

H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment: Investors who participated in the initial public offering (IPO) of H.M. Electro Mech are now keenly eyeing the allotment status.

H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment status is expected to be out today, January 29. The public offer, which closed for subscription on Tuesday, January 28, was subscribed 91.75 times at the end of the three-day book-building process.

The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 95.55 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 183.65 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion garnered 16.01 times bids.

H.M. Electro Mech IPO worth 27.74 crore was entirely a fresh share sale of 36.99 lakh shares, with the price band for the issue fixed at 71-75 apiece. The minimum lot size for the SME IPO was 1600 shares.

H.M. Electro Mech Allotment Status

To check the allotment status for H.M. Electro Mech, investors can go either to the registrar's website or to BSE. Investors who would receive the allotment can expect credit of shares to their demat accounts on January 30 while others can expect an initiation of refund on the same day.

Steps to check H.M. Electro Mech allotment on registrar's website

1. Head to the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited's website by clicking on this link: https://ipostatus1.cameoindia.com/

2. Select H.M. Electro Mech from the company name dropdown

3. Select either of the three options - PAN number, application number or DP ID client

4. Enter the valid details for the option picked

5. Fill in the captcha and hit Submit

Steps to check H.M. Electro Mech allotment on BSE website

1. Head to the BSE allotment status page by clicking on this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the issue type as 'Equity'

3. Select company name from the dropdown

4. Put in your application number or PAN number

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot' and hit search

H.M. Electro Mech IPO GMP

The grey market premium for H.M. Electro Mech IPO was 15. This means H.M. Electro Mech shares are trading 15 higher than their IPO price of 75. At this level, shares of H.M. Electro Mech could list on BSE SME at 90, a premium of 20%.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 10:32 AM IST
