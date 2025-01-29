H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment likely to be out today. Steps to check status & latest GMP

H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment: Investors who participated in the initial public offering (IPO) of H.M. Electro Mech are now keenly eyeing the allotment status.

H.M. Electro Mech IPO allotment status is expected to be out today, January 29. The public offer, which closed for subscription on Tuesday, January 28, was subscribed 91.75 times at the end of the three-day book-building process.

The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 95.55 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 183.65 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion garnered 16.01 times bids.

H.M. Electro Mech IPO worth ₹27.74 crore was entirely a fresh share sale of 36.99 lakh shares, with the price band for the issue fixed at ₹71-75 apiece. The minimum lot size for the SME IPO was 1600 shares.

H.M. Electro Mech Allotment Status To check the allotment status for H.M. Electro Mech, investors can go either to the registrar's website or to BSE. Investors who would receive the allotment can expect credit of shares to their demat accounts on January 30 while others can expect an initiation of refund on the same day.

Steps to check H.M. Electro Mech allotment on registrar's website 1. Head to the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited's website by clicking on this link: https://ipostatus1.cameoindia.com/

2. Select H.M. Electro Mech from the company name dropdown

3. Select either of the three options - PAN number, application number or DP ID client

4. Enter the valid details for the option picked

5. Fill in the captcha and hit Submit

Steps to check H.M. Electro Mech allotment on BSE website 1. Head to the BSE allotment status page by clicking on this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the issue type as 'Equity'

3. Select company name from the dropdown

4. Put in your application number or PAN number

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot' and hit search

H.M. Electro Mech IPO GMP The grey market premium for H.M. Electro Mech IPO was ₹15. This means H.M. Electro Mech shares are trading ₹15 higher than their IPO price of ₹75. At this level, shares of H.M. Electro Mech could list on BSE SME at ₹90, a premium of ₹20%.