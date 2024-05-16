HOAC Foods IPO: Issue subscribed over 19 times so far on Day 1; Check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
HOAC Foods IPO price band is ₹48 per share. The IPO is a fixed price issue worth ₹5.54 crore and entirely a fresh issue of 11.55 lakh equity shares.
HOAC Foods IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of food products manufacturer Hariom Atta & Spices Ltd opened for subscription on Thursday, May 16. Hariom Atta & Spices IPO or HOAC Foods IPO is an SME IPO and will close on May 21.
